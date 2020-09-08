Wausau girl dies of rare brain tumor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- According to a post made on the Claire's Crew Facebook page, Claire Hornby died of a rare brain tumor early Tuesday morning.

Claire was diagnosed with a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare and inoperable brain tumor in 2019.

Claire's mother wrote in the post "Dear friends, dry your eyes, as Claire's body no longer belies her. I leave you with this video taken on August 29, 2020. She says 'Thank you for your support. I love you.'"

A year ago today Claire and I took a last minute girls weekend in Nashville, TN. She was enchanted by mermaids at dinner and time exploring the city together.This morning at 3:09 a.m. Claire Sophia Hornby left her earthly home to walk unafraid towards her savior. She has joined those who earned their place before her, including: dear friends from St. Jude, her Great Grandparents, and Grandpa's dog Abby. Surely there will be great joy and rejoicing.Arrangements are pending through Helke Funeral Home of Wausau, WI.Dear friends, dry your eyes, as Claire's body no longer belies her. I leave you with this video taken on August 29, 2020. She says "Thank you for your support. I love you." Posted by Kirsten Hornby on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Funeral arragements for Claire are pending through Helke Funeral homes of Wausau.

Since her diagnosis, the community has come together to help Claire check items off of her "bucket list," like hosting a tv show and swimming with dolphins. Last Saturday, the community came together to bring Christmas early for Claire.