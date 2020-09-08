Wausau family reflects on first day of virtual learning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tuesday morning at the Thao family home, getting ready for the first day of school, looked a little different.

"This morning was very tough we have had a lot of struggles," said Mom Mary Thao.

Mary Thao said just as they were about to start their virtual school day, her son's Chromebook password was not working, so she had to lend him her laptop.

"He was able to log onto his gmail account and shuffle things around last minute. I have had Hmong parents reach out to me struggling, these are parents that work first shift," Thao said.

For Thao's daughter Charlotte, it was her first day of high school, and her concerns go far past the first day outfit which is usually top of mind.

"The internet connections and crashing of google hangouts and website errors," Charlotte Vang said.

It was not the first day Vang had hoped for.

"I am missing out on seeing my friends in person and learning in person because for me learning in person is easier," Vang said.

It is a tough transition for some kids and parents as Thao juggles her work meetings and checks in on her kids throughout the day.

The Wausau School District said they do have a tech help line for students having issues with their Chromebooks, however they are experiencing a high volume of calls.