Rep. Sheila Stubbs appointed as co-chair of task force on police reform

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has appointed Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison) to co-chair his new task force on racial disparities and police policies.

The special committee will focus on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety, and police policies and standards, according to a news release from Vos's office.

Vos announced Tuesday that Rep. Sheila Stubbs will co-chair the task force along with Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna).

“I want to thank Rep. Stubbs for accepting the invitation to co-chair the bipartisan task force,” Vos said. “It’s through listening and learning from one another that we can find a way forward together.”

Rep. Stubbs took the oath of office in 2019 as the first African-American woman to represent Dane County.

“As Co-Chair of this task force, I will elevate community voices, so that we can create an inclusive dialogue that leads to action," said Rep. Stubbs. "In these desperate times, it is the leaders who are invested, knowledgeable, and action-oriented that will give us hope."

Stubbs has been an outspoken critic of Republican legislators' lack of action on racial disparities and police brutality. Last week she blasted the GOP for taking no action during a special session Gov. Tony Evers called to pass legislation scaling back use-of-force policies.

Evers called the session after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back in Kenosha.

Speaker Vos also announced an email address where community members can apply to be on the task force. Those individuals can send their statement of interest and resume to SpeakersTaskForce@legis.wisconsin.gov. Applications will be accepted through September 18.