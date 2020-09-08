Virus puts new strain on Gaza’s overwhelmed health system

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Dozens of health-care workers in the Gaza Strip have been infected by the coronavirus during an outbreak that was first detected last month. The infections have further strained an already overburdened medical system gutted by years of strife with Israel and intra-Palestinian feuding. Gaza has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, when the Islamic militant group Hamas seized control of the territory from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. In part because of the blockade, the virus was not detected among the general population until Aug. 24. It has since infected over 1,000 people in the territory, which is home to 2 million Palestinians. Nine people have died.