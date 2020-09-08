Venezuelan gas lines surge as Iranian tankers go undercover

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Gasoline shortages have returned to Venezuela, sparking long lines in the capital as concerns mount that Iran yet again may be trying to come to the Caribbean nation’s rescue. Three Iranian ships that delivered gasoline to Venezuela earlier this year have turned off their location tracking devices for over a week. Global shipping analysts said Tuesday that this move raises suspicions that the tankers are again headed to Venezuela. Iran uses cloaking to evade detection by the United States, which seeks to force socialist President Nicolás Maduro from power. Iran’s embassy in Caracas didn’t respond to requests for comment.