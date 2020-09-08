UN detects virus cases in Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency has confirmed two coronavirus cases in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan. The camp is home to more than 36,000 people who have fled their country’s civil war. The two cases are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan. The UNHCR said on Tuesday that the two patients have been transferred to quarantine facilities and their neighbors have been isolated as more testing is carried out. More than 5.5 million Syrians have fled their country since the civil war broke out in 2011. Jordan hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees, most of whom live outside of camps.