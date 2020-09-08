 Skip to Content

Two Medford Area Senior High students test positive for COVID-19, 60 quarantined

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Medford Area Public School District announced in a Facebook post that two students at Medford Area Senior High tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says they were informed by the Taylor County Health Department over the weekend.

According to the Facebook post, the students identified 54 students and five teachers as close contact, and as a result these 60 people have been quarantined.

