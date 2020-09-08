Trump readying potential Supreme Court nominee list

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees. It’s a list that will give voters something to compare to rival Joe Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the high court if given the chance. Trump is expected to approve a list of potential Supreme Court nominees this week and release it soon after. Four years ago, Trump took the unprecedented step of announcing potential Supreme Court nominees in a bid to win over conservatives and evangelicals who were not enthusiastic about his personal flaws, but came around to his candidacy because of his promises on judicial appointments.