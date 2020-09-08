Trump claims environmental progress, but he’s weakened rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is out to claim the mantle of environmental steward as he highlights conservation and restoration projects in the critical battleground of Florida. However, his administration has overturned or weakened numerous regulations meant to protect air and water quality and lands essential for imperiled species. Trump plans to speak beside the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse on Tuesday before traveling to North Carolina, another must-win state for his reelection, for a campaign rally in Winston-Salem. The trip comes as Trump is stepping-up his travel to battleground states. Trump is expected to soon extend a ban on new offshore drilling sites — a significant political concern in coastal states like Florida.