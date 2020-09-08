TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

LONDON (AP) — TikTok says it’s working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life and banning users that keep trying to spread the clips on the popular social media platform. TikTok says the video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok. The company says its systems, together with its moderation teams, have been detecting and blocking the clips for violating its policies. It’s also banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips. Facebook said it removed the original video last month on the day it was streamed and has “used automation technology to remove copies and uploads since that time.”