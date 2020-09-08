Ships, aircraft fight new fire on oil tanker off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ships and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India intensified efforts to extinguish a new fire on an oil tanker off Sri Lanka’s coast two days after the previous blaze was doused. The MT New Diamond is carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, and Sri Lankan officials have warned of possible massive environmental damage if the ship leaks or explodes. The navy had said the initial fire began in an engine room boiler but did not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak had been reported. The second fire began Monday evening, ignited by winds, high temperatures and sparks on board.