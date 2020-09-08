Report of attempted child abduction in Clark Co.

Greenwood (WAOW) -- Authorities say they responded to reports of an attempted child abduction in Greenwood late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 4:25 p.m. a female child reported a maroon SUV/van type car with dark rear tinted windows approached the girl.

The girl told police a passenger exited the vehicle and chased her. The passenger is described as a younger white man, bald with a clean shaven face wearing a white and black one piece jump suit and white latex gloves.

The child was able to escape.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Clark Co. Sheriff's Dept. at 715-743-3157.