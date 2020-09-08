Rapper Genesis Be’s long battle versus the Confederate flag

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Genesis Be recalls the first time that she saw the Confederate flag. She was 5 and her father took her to a Ku Klux Klan rally so she could see up close the people that hated them just for being Black. She saw the flag many times growing up in Mississippi. Until she had enough. In 2016, she draped herself in a Confederate battle flag and hung a noose around her neck during a performance . Her protest caused a backlash. But it also helped ignite a nationwide conversation around symbols of racism that eventually led to her home state rejecting its flag.