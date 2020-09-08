Trump supporters rally near Portland and at Oregon Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters have clashed at Oregon’s Capitol. On Monday, the right-wing crowd rushed a smaller group of Black Lives Matters counter-demonstrators, firing paint-gun pellets at them. There were skirmishes, and the Black Lives Matter group dispersed shortly after local police arrived on the scene. Earlier Monday, hundreds of people gathered in a small town south of Portland for a pro-Trump vehicle rally. Oregon Public Broadcasting report vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police gathered at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. The rally’s organizers say they did not plan to enter Multnomah County, where Portland is located. Oregon City is about 20 miles south of Portland.