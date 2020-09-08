Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category

In an historic move, the Oscars are raising the inclusion bar for best picture nominees starting in 2024. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday laid out sweeping eligibility reforms to the best picture category intended to encourage diversity and equitable representation on and off screen beginning with the 96th Academy Awards. Broadly, the film academy has established four standards including representation among actors, in the crew, in opportunities and access and within the studio that address gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity and disability. Films must meet at least two out of the four standards to be eligible.