Officials, parents react to nearly 60 students quarantined in Medford school

Medford, Wis. (WAOW) -- Taylor County health officials told the Medford School District about two students testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Now, nearly 60 people are quarantined.

54 students and 5 staff members at Medford Area Senior High School are now quarantined after coming in contact with two positive cases. The immediate next step was to identify each person those students had come in contact with.

"Who these two kids sat by in classes, who they sat by at lunch, did they ride the bus," said Pat Sullivan, district superintendent.

All of the quarantined students will be learning from home, assisted by the district. Only one teacher was able to continue working from home, and the district will be finding substitutes for the rest.

Sullivan said even with safety measures in place, those with close contact with someone who tests positive will be quarantined.

"Whether you have a mask on or not, if you're in close proximity to someone that tests positive, you of course are going to be quarantined," he said.

But Shawn Ernest, an area mom, said she's not sure how much good the school's policies will do, especially if kids don't follow them outside of school as well.

"Their mask wearing is fine at school, but you don't have control of what they're doing outside the school," she said.

Sullivan said even with required masks and social distancing, this kind of thing is inevitable.

"This is something that you could have guessed was going to happen eventually," he said. "It probably won't be the last time we have to deal with an outbreak."

Sullivan said he's not sure what circumstances led to the two positive cases. Those 59 people will be quarantined for the next two weeks.