Murder charge expected in shooting of Lincoln police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A teenager accused of shooting a police officer in a Nebraska city two weeks ago will face a first-degree murder charge now that the officer has died. Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson says authorities expect to file the charge Tuesday afternoon against 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez in the shooting of Lincoln police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera. Herrera was shot on Aug. 26 while serving an arrest warrant on Vazquez, and he died on Monday. Vazquez has already been charged with second-degree assault of a peace officer.