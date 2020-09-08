Mosinee volleyball cherishing every moment

Mosinee, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Mosinee volleyball program has known a lot of success, especially recently.

Two years ago, they advanced to just their second state tournament ever.

Last year, they fell one game short, losing a heart breaker to Bloomer.

This year, even though the team is only two days into its season, their expectations haven't changed at all.

"Our expectation is still the same as past years. We still want to get as far as possible and still want to work as hard as we can. And I think this season is really different because we're all very energetic, and the intensity is very high in the gym, and I feel like we are all going to play like it's our last game, because we don't know when our season's gonna end," said senior Brooklyn Montgomery.

That's the caveat looming over everyone's head this season: Will we get to the start of the season?

If we do, will we see the season finish, or will it get cut short?

That's made each moment this team gets together special.

"We're definitely giving 110 percent every practice, not just games, but practices as well, and every chance we get is going all the way out," said senior Zoe Gburek.

"It's pretty much just to take everything in, and my passion for the game I feel like has gotten a lot stronger, even though it's been strong in the past, just cause I never know when it'll be my last game in high school," said Montgomery.