Model diplomacy: Israeli waves flag in UAE pajama photoshoot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — It wasn’t Camp David or the White House lawn, but for a brief, breezy moment, the Israeli flag fluttered alongside the four-colored banner of the United Arab Emirates on the sand dunes in Dubai. The unusual snapshot on the path toward normalization between the two countries that began with a U.S.-brokered deal on Aug. 13, involved pajama-wearing models instead of diplomats. Israeli model May Tager says it meant the world to her to be in Dubai for the shoot on Tuesday. Her colleague Anastasia Bandarenka, a Dubai-based model originally from Russia, waved the Emirati flag.