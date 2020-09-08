Mexico VW dealership apologizes over Nazi photos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A VW dealership in Mexico City is apologizing over a photo showing a VW bug at a Nazi rally and pledging to take unspecified action in the case. The original beetle or bug was developed under Adolf Hitler in the 1930s. The Coyoacan Volkswagen dealership in southern Mexico City displayed a number of historic photos of the Bug, including one of a 1938 rally with swastika flags where the car was presented. Volkswagen de Mexico wrote on its Twitter account “the images are not in line with our corporate image nor that of our distributors. We will take actions.”