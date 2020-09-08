Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union collects $14,496 during ‘Coins for a Cause’ campaign

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- During the month of August Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union (MMCCU) asked members to bring their coins in for deposit. At the end of the month MMCCU would donate a percentage of the profits, up to $500 to a local charity.

Members brought in a total of $14,496.54 coins for deposit in August.

"We are so thankful to all of our members who participated," said Carol Kulibert, Operations Manager. "One member, Ron Hertel, had saved up his coins for 17 years and chose this opportunity to donate. That was amazing."

According to MMCCU, Hertel's collection of coins was worth over $6,600. He then donated 10% of the total to ALS research.

MMCCU donated $500 to Cattails Cottage. Four members of the MMCCU Leadership team personally donated $250 each, for a total donation of $1,500.

The credit union also donated $665 in Hertel's honor toward ALS research.

After Hope Lodge abruptly closed, the Marshfield Clinic Foundation started fundrasing, and volunteers began renovating the former House of the Dove location on Western Avenue for emergency housing for cancer patients seeking treatment at Marshfield Clinic.

"We wanted to do our part to help Cattails Cottage," said Kulibert.

MMCCU hosted the drive to help businesses during a national coin shortage, while also helping the community.

"The impact of COVID-19 saw a significant decrease in coin used in daily transactions or being cashed in by members across the country and as a result the country is seeing a coin shortage everywhere," said Kulibert. "Stores are requiring exact change or pushing customers to use checks and cards until more coin is reintroduced into circulation. At MMCCU, we wanted to do our part to help."

MMCCU's coin machine is available for members to use. Those interested in cashing their coin can stop by the drive through or call MMCCU at 715-387-8686 for further direction.