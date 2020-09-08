Marshfield Clinic Health System again seeking child care help for employees

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The beginning of an unprecedented 2020-21 school year is a challenge for many.

The potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases makes it particular challenge for the staff at Marshfield Clinic Health System, who are handling the responsibilities of being parents and health care workers during a pandemic.

For this reason, Marshfield Clinic Health System is seeking help from the public in providing child care for its employees.

In March, when schools were shifted to virtual education, the Health System created a Child Care Needed and Child Care Provided database. The database connected employees in need of child care with those in the community able to help. At the time, more than 450 people offered their services.

“The generosity of the dozens of people who availed themselves to our providers and staff was a tremendous help,” said Chris Kautza, gift officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. “Those employees were able to focus on helping transition our clinics and hospitals to prepare for treating patients in the COVID world we now live in without having to worry about child care for their children.”

With the start of a new school year, the Health System has removed the initial list of those seeking and offering child care, and are updating it. Updates include additional details of the need or offer for tutoring or e-learning assistance.

To help out a local health care provider with child care, send an email to childcare@marshfieldclinic.org with the following information:

Name

Age

City of residence

Days and time of availability

What age groups are you willing to provide care for (infants, toddlers, teens)

Any special qualifications (e.g. CPR, formal training, E-Learning, etc.)

Do you have transportation and how far are you willing to travel to provide child care

Anything else you think may be relevant

The provided information will then be posted on an internal website where a health care worker may reach out.