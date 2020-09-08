Lineage Logistics celebrates new expansion

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Lineage Logistics celebrated their newest expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The company specializes in cold storage for food products from items like chicken and other meats to vegetables and butter.

The facility opened in 2014 and expanded in 2016 and then again in 2018.

Phase One was 156,929 square feet, Phase Two brought the building up to 254,272, and Phase Three equaled 424,593.

"Currently Phase Four is adding another 125,00 square feet with 16,000 pallets and Phase Five which will open first quarter of 2021 will be another 22,000 pallets and another 165,000 square feet," said Les Dobbe who is a development consultant for the company.

Phase Five will focus on the processing of food which could include defrosting product, working with raw product, or freezing product.