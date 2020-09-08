Lawyers allege ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero faces risk of torture

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The legal team for “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina has filed a complaint with the United Nations special rapporteur on torture asserting that he faces an “immediate risk” of cruel treatment as he remains cut off from lawyers, consular officials and his family days after he appeared in handcuffs in Rwanda. The complaint asks for an immediate investigation to make sure Rusesabagina, long an outspoken critic of Rwanda’s government, “is still alive.” Rwandan President Paul Kagame has indicated that Rusesabagina might have been tricked into boarding a plane to a country he hasn’t lived in since 1996, saying “it was actually flawless!”