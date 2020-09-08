Lavrov: Russia ready to help ease Turkey-Greece tension

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow is ready to help ease rising tensions over Turkey’s search for energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. Sergey Lavrov says Moscow is monitoring the situation in the region and would help start a “genuine dialogue” with all parties that would generate “mutually acceptable solutions.” Lavrov was speaking Tuesday after a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during an official visit to the island nation. Greece and Turkey have been locked in a tense standoff in recent weeks as Turkish survey vessels and drill ships continue to prospect for gas in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights.