Jail deputy suspended after fight with Black teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a white Florida jail deputy has been suspended following a fight that led to a Black teen being hospitalized. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Sarasota County Deputy Neil Pizzo was placed on administrative leave Friday pending an internal affairs investigation. The confrontation with the 17-year-old boy occurred Sept. 1 at the Sarasota County Juvenile Assessment Center. Sheriff Tom Knight said he was disturbed after watching a surveillance video of the fight. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for abrasions to his head. The sheriff said he was concerned about the lack of de-escalation techniques used by his deputy.