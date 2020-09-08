In 3 big states, Biden looks to rebuild Democrats’ Blue Wall

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden is hoping to win back Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this fall. The three states traditionally make up what Democrats considered a “blue wall” protecting their electoral hopes. But Donald Trump’s surprise wins in all three in 2016 helped him win the White House. Now, Democrats hope Biden’s appeal to white working-class voters and an earlier start to campaigning in each state will help them avoid the mistakes Hillary Clinton made in 2016. Biden will visit Michigan Wednesday for his first trip there since the eve of his primary win in March.