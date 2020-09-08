German machinery industry sees big production drop this year

BERLIN (AP) — A group representing Germany’s machinery industry says it expects production to drop 17% this year as the sector struggles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and international trade tensions. The VDMA association said Tuesday that orders for machinery, a major German export, were down 16% in this year’s first seven months compared with a year earlier, while production declined 14%. It cited the effects of the pandemic, protectionism in international trade, and change affecting the auto industry — a key customer.