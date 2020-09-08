Former Northwoods CNA reaches plea deal for sexual assault charges

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — A former CNA has reached a plea deal for two charges of sexually assaulting patients at a Northwoods nursing home where he was employed.

Court records show Jacob Schlosser of Arbor Vitae has agreed to plead guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim in exchange for having a second charge thrown out. A judge has accepted the plea and set sentencing in the case for January 5th, 2021.

Accusations against Schlosser date back to the Spring of 2019. Officials say he assaulted multiple patients at the home where he worked. Schlosser previously said the patients initiated the encounter. Investigators say they couldn’t have consented because they couldn’t give their date of birth, didn’t know where they were, and couldn’t name the President.

At least two victims- identified by their initials, appeared in court via telecommunications for Tuesday’s hearing.

A presentence investigation will be completed by December 1st.