COVID-19 pandemic is having postive, negative impacts on the furniture industry

SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Many local businesses across Wisconsin have felts the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the furniture industry.

Perry Hinrichsen, Owner of R&R Flooring and Furniture in Spencer, said a big issue he's facing is getting furniture from suppliers due to a shortage in available items. This includes specific items that would coordinate with matching sets and other home furniture pieces.

Hinrichsen said many suppliers were forced to close the first two months of the pandemic, which in turn increased wait times overall. What would normally take four to six weeks prior to the pandemic may now take up to six months, causing customers to have to wait an extended period of time to attempt to get what they want.

"This just being an odd year with that pandemic, it really really slowed everything up,” Hinrichsen stated. "When the pandemic first hit we were at a two week low. Furniture is still really difficult to get even now."

Although some challenges are being faced, the pandemic has also created some positives for the small town business. According to Hinrichsen, sales have gone up by 20% since the pandemic has progressed.

"Sales have been up in the pandemic because I think people are home, so they're looking at their floors," Hinrichsen said. "They're looking at their furniture and they want new furniture in their house."

The business hopes to find other suppliers in the meantime with shorter waiting times to continue increasing sales as more people are requesting furniture for their houses during this time.

If you're looking to get furniture that has to be ordered from a furniture store for something like Christmas for example, the time to order is now to hopefully get the items in time.