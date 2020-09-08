Cold cranberries, consistent through coronavirus

FIFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- This cold September could mean an early start to cranberry season for Northern Wisconsin Farms.

As the state's agriculture industry struggled with a summer of ups and downs, cranberries could prove consistent.

"It's been status quo for us," said Erice Peterson. He manages a cranberry farm in Fifield, Price County.

In just a few weeks the cranberries in his marsh went from "green as grass," to almost completely red. He thanks the cold temps for the color change.

Lindsay Meissner explains, "this time of year, colder night temperatures start the fruit turning process." Meissner teaches the cranberry science class at Pittsville High School.

In its 20th year, the class educates students so they can teach others. Typically, they provide guided tours of local Cranberry marshes. However, this year they plan to go virtual.

What's the number one lesson on those tours? Cranberry commercials can be deceiving. The fruit does not sit in water year-round.

"We only harvest them in water. A cranberry is a plant and its root systems like to be able to breathe," said Meissner.

Fifield cranberries LLC plans to fill fields in late September this year. The farm is 200 acres and the manager said they hope to get 200-250 barrels per acre, that's at least 40,000 barrels of berries this fall.