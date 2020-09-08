China detains 23 in crackdown on Inner Mongolia protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Police in China’s Inner Mongolia region say they have detained at least 23 people after protests against a new policy that replaces Mongolian-language textbooks with Chinese ones. Reasons for the detentions include sharing videos on social media that oppose the new policy and collecting signatures for a petition. Ethnic Mongolians demonstrated last week in large-scale protests against the new policy. Protesters say the policy is endangering their language. Authorities are cracking down in response, suspending people without pay, investigating elementary school teachers, and publishing propaganda to explain the benefits of the new policy.