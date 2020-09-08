Chilly and wet weather continues

As expected we set a record cold high temperature in Wausau Tuesday and that will likely happen again Wednesday. The bulk of the rain today has been over the southern half of the viewing area and that may stay that way into Tuesday night. Most of our region should get a decent soaking on Wednesday. At this point, we expect between .20 and .60 inches of rain in general.

The rain is being generated by moisture from the Deep South running over the top of a stationary front stretching from Oklahoma to Ohio. If the clouds thin out a bit late Tuesday night there is a chance of scattered light frost in northwest Wisconsin. As such the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Price, Ashland, and Iron counties into early Wednesday. Lows could reach the mid 30s there, and the low 40s into central Wisconsin. Winds will be from the north-northeast around 5mph. Wednesday's high will probably stay close to 50 degrees with northeast to north winds of 5-10 mph.

High pressure nudging in from the northwest could bring partly sunny skies Thursday into Friday. This would allow highs to reach near 60 degrees Thursday and 65 degrees Friday. That will feel nice. However lows could drop to the low 30s north to around 40 south. Thus, some frost is possible again, especially in the Northwoods.

The next low pressure system will move in from the southwest for Friday night and Saturday bringing a high chance of occasional rain showers. There might be a thunderstorm mixed in. Rain totals could be around .50 to .75 inches. Temperatures should top out near 64 on Saturday. Drier air will sweep in on gusty northwest winds Sunday morning. This should allow for partly cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

The weather looks pretty nice early next week with more sunshine. There will be a warming trend as well! Highs should climb to near 69 on Monday and into the mid 70s next Tuesday.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 8-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1900 - The greatest weather disaster in U.S. records occurred when a hurricane struck Galveston TX. A tide fifteen feet high washed over the island demolishing or carrying away buildings, and drowning more than 6000 persons. The hurricane destroyed more than 3600 houses, and total damage was more than thirty million dollars. Winds to 120 mph, and a twenty foot storm surge accompanied the hurricane. Following the storm, the surf was three hundred feet inland from the former water line. The hurricane claimed another 1200 lives outside of the Galveston area. (8th-9th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)