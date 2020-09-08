Chilly and damp for a couple of days

The weather will feel a lot more like October over the next couple of days. You will want a warm jacket and an umbrella. Thankfully, conditions will get a little better by the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with record cold highs and rain developing.

High: 53 Wind: North-Northeast 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered light rain and drizzle.

Low: 42 Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday: Cloudy with areas of light rain and record cold highs once again.

High: 51 Wind: NE 5-15

Clouds will thicken during the morning hours today and eventually some rain will develop around midday. Before the rain moves in, high temps could reach the low to mid 50s. Once the rain develops, the mercury will likely fall back down to around 50 through the afternoon. If the temperature does not reach 55 in Wausau, then it will be the coldest September 8th on record. Rain will be prevalent across central Wisconsin with lesser amounts in the north. Locations in the far northwest such as Glidden, Park Falls, and Mercer might stay dry through the day. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

The rain will become lighter tonight and remain on the light side for tomorrow, but it will still be fairly persistent. With more clouds and a northeast wind on Wednesday, it will be another cold one with highs in the low 50s, making it the coldest September 9th on record.

Conditions will turn better on Thursday. There will be some clouds in the morning, then more breaks of sun with highs around 60. On Friday we should start out with a fair amount of sun, then the clouds will increase as well as the temperature. Highs on Friday should top out in the mid to upper 60s.

A low pressure system and cold front will cross our area Saturday into Saturday night and that means a good chance of rain and maybe an isolated storm or two to begin the weekend. Dry weather should develop once again on Sunday. The mercury should be in the 60s on both days – which is a little cooler than normal.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a stationary front produced very heavy rain in the central U.S. Thunderstorms during the late morning and afternoon produced five to nine inches of rain around Lincoln NE, with an unofficial total of eleven inches near Holmes Park. Up to six and a half inches of rain soaked northern and western Iowa. Eighty to ninety percent of the homes in Shenandoah IA, where 5.89 inches of rain was received, reported basement flooding. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)