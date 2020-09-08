Charlie Hebdo artist seized by gunmen recalls sheer terror

PARIS (AP) — The Charlie Hebdo caricaturist who was forced at gunpoint to open the satirical newspaper’s door to two al-Qaida extremists has described the moments of sheer terror from the attack in January 2015 and the guilt she’s felt ever since. Corinne Rey testified Tuesday in the trial of 13 men and one woman accused of helping three men plot the Jan. 7-9, 2015, attacks in Paris. Seventeen peopled died along with all three attackers. Twelve of the dead were killed at the Charlie Hebdo offices, which a pair of brothers targeted because the newspaper had published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.