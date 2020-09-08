Census Bureau stops layoffs for door knockers after order

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two days after a federal judge ordered the U.S. Census Bureau to stop temporarily winding down operations for the 2020 census, the statistical agency says it’s refraining from laying off some census takers and it’s restoring some quality-control steps. The Census Bureau said in court papers Tuesday that it’s refraining from laying off census takers who were in the late phases of the head count of every U.S. resident. Those door-knockers will still be assigned homes to visit in an effort to get answers for the 2020 census questionnaire. The census helps determine how many congressional seats each state gets.