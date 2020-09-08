Bucks late push falls short, eliminated from playoffs

The Bucks made a late fourth quarter push, but ultimately came up short, losing game 5 103-94 to the Miami Heat.

The loss officially eliminates them from the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee, after being ruled out with a right ankle sprain.

Without Giannis, the Bucks struggled to find much offense, scoring just ... points, their second lowest point total of the season.

Khris Middleton led Milwaukee in scoring with 23 points, but shot just 8-25 from the field, and 2-9 from 3 point range.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 and Brook Lopez had 15 in the losing effort.

The Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, and will face the winner of the series between Toronto and Boston.