BREAKING: Giannis out for game 5 vs. Heat

The Bucks will have to try to make history without their MVP.

According to a report from the Athletic, Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Tuesday night's game 5 with a sprained right ankle.

Giannis sprained it in the first quarter of game 3 Friday, then re aggravated it Sunday in the second quarter of game 4.

He returned in game 3, but never returned to game 4.

The Bucks went on to win game 4 118-115, forcing a game five. No team in the NBA playoffs has ever come back from a 3-0 defect.