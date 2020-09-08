Boys and Girls Club of Wausau area hosts first day of learning hub

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It was the first day of the Learning Hub at the Boys and Girls Club in Wausau.

Around 80 students signed up to start their school semester at the Club.

Instructors from the district were available if the students have any issues as they navigate virtual learning.

Students are separated by elementary, middle school and high school.

They arrive at 7:30 am and stay until 2 pm.

"As parents pull into the curb we ask them a few screening questions, as well as the kids. We check their temperature, we get them checked in, and allow them into the club and get everyone settled and adjust to the system but everything went well," Communications Director Cassandra Ambrosius said.

There are slots to sign up for the learning hub but you must be a member of the Boys and Girls Club and be a student in the Wausau School District.