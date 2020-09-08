Bill would give Black WWII medic posthumous Medal of Honor

A group of legislators is introducing a bill that would posthumously award Waverly B. Woodson Jr., a Black army medic, the Medal of Honor for his conduct during the D-Day invasion of Normandy. Woodson was severely wounded himself but still saved dozens of lives over a 30-hour period before collapsing. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen has been advocating for Woodson to receive the medal since 2015. He says he was denied the award because he was Black and it’s time to “right this wrong.” Woodson’s 92-year-old widow, Joann, says this is one way to correct history.