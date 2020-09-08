As COVID-19 cases rise at UW schools, UWSP works to keep spread under control

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Multiple UW system schools are seeing increases of COVID-19, including UWSP.

The Stevens Point university has reported over 20 cases since the start of classes last week. University officials said they're working to keep the spread under control.

"If a student has a symptom, they go to the student health clinic and get tested. If they're asymptomatic, we are also doing surveillance testing in the residence halls," said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Al Thompson.

If a students does test positive, they are placed in isolation in one of the residence halls. Meals are delivered to that students and university officials check in on them.

The university also has preventative measure in place like additional cleanings and barriers in common areas. The UW system has a mask mandate in place and everyone is encouraged to social distance.

UWSP is also requiring students and employees to fill out an online form each day that asks about COVID-19 related symptoms. If students or employees have any of the symptoms they're asked to stay home that day.

UWSP senior Abigail Schrumpf said that while she's gotten used to working from her room, she hopes students are able to stay on campus throughout the fall.

"It's kind of upsetting to think about the fact that we could go home and then I'm not going to really have access to the things I need," Schrumpf said.

The university hopes to keep students on campus through Thanksgiving. At that point, students will finish the semester from home.

UWSP does have a COVID-19 dashboard with resources as well as an updated tally of positive cases.

The UW system is also panning to launch a COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday.