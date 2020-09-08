Art dealer whose treasure sent hunters scouring US West dies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An antiquities dealer and author who gained fame after hiding a a treasure chest that drove hundreds of thousands of people to search the American West has died at age 90. Police confirmed Forrest Fenn died Monday of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Only recently, Fenn announced the bronze chest filled with gold, jewels and other valuables had been found in Wyoming by someone he didn’t name. He hid it a decade ago and dropped clues in a poem published in his 2010 autobiography. The treasure spurred an almost a cult-like following, and some people died searching for it.