A local artist and SPASH alumni installs his unique sculpture at his alma mater

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tuesday morning a local artist and Stevens Point Area High School (SPASH) alumni installed a sculpture outside his alma mater.

August Kochanowski graduated from SPASH in 2003, he then went to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and graduated with a bachelor degree in fine arts.

Three years ago he was asked to design a sculpture for his high school using the SPASH mascot, a panther, as inspiration.

With the help of his dad and brother, they created an eight-foot-long stainless-steel panther.

"I like working on this stuff, it's just a reason to get up in the morning and you know have something that you can really sink your teeth into and that's why I love art. It's sort of a nice thing to be back here and having work of my own in the community and to see SPASH again," said August Kochanowski.

The sculpture is part of a bigger project August and his family is working on for the City of Stevens Point.