7 killed at large-scale California marijuana operation

AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities haven’t made any arrests and haven’t released a motive for a shooting at an illegal marijuana growing operation that left seven people dead. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene in tiny, rural Aguanga on Monday. Sheriff Chad Bianco says all seven victims were Laotian and the scene had the appearance of an organized crime operation, with a processing lab, a nursery, several vehicles including some from out of state, and more than 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of processed marijuana worth millions of dollars. Illegal grows are common in and around the community north of San Diego.