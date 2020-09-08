2020 Watch: How long can Trump ride ‘law and order’?

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are stepping up their campaign travel this week as the process of voting in the 2020 election season begins. North Carolina began sending out absentee ballots on Friday while other battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Virginia are days away from offering early voting. Trump desperately wants to keep the focus on protest-related violence — and away from the pandemic. Biden is maintaining his lead in many polls, but less than two months before Election Day, the race remains competitive in the states that matter most this fall.