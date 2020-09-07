Wisconsin State Patrol out on the roads during holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- With Labor Day weekend signifying the end of the summer and being a busy travel weekend, there was no shortage of travel on Wisconsin roadways.

Wisconsin State Patrol was out in force this weekend on roads and highways, and while the number of crashes and traffic stops isn't available yet, state troopers were making their presence felt.

"Our guys were out at maximum staffing level throughout the weekend and today, we concentrated on the major corridors to make sure that people got to their destination and are now getting home safely," said sergeant Bryan Wrycha with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The "Click It or Ticket" campaign allowed for the troopers to work extra hours and be on the roadways looking for drivers that weren't wearing seat belts and speeding.