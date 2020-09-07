Vice President Mike Pence speaks about jobs, law and order

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence began his speech at Dairyland Power touting the administration's efforts when it comes to job growth and a rebounding economy.

He also spent several minute on the campaign theme of law and order. He referenced Kenosha and spoke out against the violence there. "Rioting and looting is not peaceful protest," he said.

He also commented on efforts to defund police across the country. He said the administration is, "not going to defund police, not now, not ever." to the applause of the crowd gathered at Dairyland Power.

Several dozen local organizers and activists gathered outside Dairyland Power for the Vice President's visit.

Many carried signs supporting Joe Biden for president, others carried Black Lives Matter signs and calling for an end to racism and violence.

On the opposite side of the street, supporters of President Trump and Vice President Pence carried signs promoting their candidates.