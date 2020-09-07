UW-Madison students urged to limit in-person contact for next 14 days

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the number of positive COVID-19 cases among UW-Madison students continues to rise, campus leadership is directing all undergraduate students to severely limit their in-person interactions for the next 14 days.

Of the 148 positive student tests reported today by the on-campus testing program, 37 are for students living in residence halls and 111 are for students living off campus. One employee also tested positive. The positive test rate for today’s on-campus student results is 7.8 percent; the 7-day average is 5.1 percent.

As of Sept. 7, there are 76 students in on-campus quarantine and 91 students in on-campus isolation. Read more about quarantine, isolation and testing follow-up procedures.

"The health and well being of our community is the top priority. While we want students to have the fullest Badger experience, we also have to act swiftly to reduce the spread of COVID for the safety of our community," the university wrote in it's dashboard update for Monday.

