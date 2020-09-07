US couple found dead in well in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say they have identified bodies found in a well as two missing tourists from the United States. The Baja California state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Monday that the victims were identified as retirees Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey. Their disappearances were reported to authorities Sept. 2. Meanwhile, at the southern end of the Baja Peninsula, the Baja California Sur state prosecutor’s office said that the body of 65-year-old Craig Harrison was found on the beach in Cabo Pulmo Saturday evening. An autopsy determined that he had been stabbed in the chest before ending up in the ocean.