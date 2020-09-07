Unusually cool and soggy as well

Well I hope you have been adjusting quickly to the chilly weather moving in. It will get worse over the next few days. We could establish record cold high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Not only will it be 15 to 20 degrees cooler than normal, there will be plenty of rain to go around as well. For Monday night, a few scattered bands of light rain are expected in the evening in central Wisconsin, but they may gradually fall apart. Then there will be a chance of showers in the far southern part of the area by Tuesday morning. Lows will drop to the low to mid 40s with north winds becoming northeast at 6-12 mph.

A large weather system from the Southern Plains to the Great Lakes region will send ample moisture north into our region Tuesday. You can expect cloudy skies with periods of rain. We'll probably get a general .50 to .75 inch through the day. Temperatures will hang in the 40s much of the day, but perhaps top out near 51 briefly. The record cold high temperature for September 8th in Wausau is 55 degrees from 1911. Winds out of the northeast at 8-15 mph will make it feel even more raw. You will definitely need to dress warmer, and have a raincoat or umbrella with you.

That same system isn't moving very fast. As such showers will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday with up to another .50 inch or so possible. Lows will be around 41 with highs around 51 degrees. The record cold high temperature for September 9th in Wausau is 56 degrees from 1917.

It looks quite a bit drier Thursday and Friday as an area of high pressure in the Northern Plains tries to push in. We could get a few patches of sunshine. Otherwise highs will reach around 59 degrees Thursday and near 65 degrees Friday. Lows will be in the low 40s Thursday and mid 40s Friday.

A new low pressure area will move in from the southwest for Friday night and Saturday likely bringing the rain back. There might even be a thunderstorm mixed in. Highs should reach the mid 60s.

We should dry out for Sunday and next Monday with highs staying mainly in the mid 60s. Lows could dip to the 40s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 7-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1888 - Much of the Middle and Northern Atlantic Coast Region experienced freezing temperatures. Killer frosts resulted in a million dollars damage to crops in Maine. (David Ludlum)

1909 - Topeka, KS, was drenched with 8.08 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a record for that location. (6th- 7th) (The Weather Channel)